Lawyers at Cole Scott & Kissane and Sniffen & Spellman on Thursday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Blue Management Services d/b/a Alliant Management Services, Envision Physician Services f/k/a Emcare Physician Services and Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Association to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a former physician who was allegedly terminated and replaced by a male employee in retaliation for raising concerns about nursing shortages, erroneous prescriptions and other issues. The case is 5:23-cv-00202, Watson v. Blue Management Services LLC et al.
Health Care
July 27, 2023, 4:10 PM