Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole Scott & Kissane and Sniffen & Spellman on Thursday removed a gender-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Blue Management Services d/b/a Alliant Management Services, Envision Physician Services f/k/a Emcare Physician Services and Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Association to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a former physician who was allegedly terminated and replaced by a male employee in retaliation for raising concerns about nursing shortages, erroneous prescriptions and other issues. The case is 5:23-cv-00202, Watson v. Blue Management Services LLC et al.

Health Care

July 27, 2023, 4:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Watson

defendants

Blue Management Services, LLC, D/B/A Alliant Management Services;

Calhoun-Liberty Hospital Association, Inc.

Envision Physician Services, LLC F/K/A Emcare Physician Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sniffen & Spellman Pa - Tallahassee Fl

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches