Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Amteck to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Jenkins Dedmon Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff alleging age-based employment discrimination. The case is 1:23-cv-01051, Watson v. Amteck, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 29, 2023, 3:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Sheila Watson

Plaintiffs

Jenkins Dedmon Hayes Law Group LLP

defendants

Amteck, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination