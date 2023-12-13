Who Got The Work

Clifton L. Brinson and David R. Ortiz of Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan have entered appearances for Advance Auto Parts, a supplier of after-market automotive components, its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Oct. 27 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Schiller & Schiller and Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of making false statements in relation to the company’s business and prospects, which artificially inflated the price of AAP stock. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:23-cv-00611, Watson v. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 13, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Brian M Watson

Plaintiffs

Schiller & Schiller

Roberts And Harris, P.C.

defendants

Advance Auto Parts, Inc.

Jeffrey W. Shepherd

Thomas R. Greco

defendant counsels

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws