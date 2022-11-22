Watson Spence Secures Rare Defense Win for Albany Hospital i...

News From Law.com

An Albany law firm has successfully defended a local hospital in a discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of an employee's claims, a rare win against the federal agency.In a trial that ended Nov. 2 in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, the jury found in favor of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany regarding its discharge of Wendy Kelley, a medical records analyst who claimed she couldn't work on weekends.

Georgia

November 22, 2022, 9:58 AM