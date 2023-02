New Suit

Clover Health, a data-driven health insurance startup, was sued Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action was filed by attorney Clara R. Smit on behalf of deaf patients who allegedly did not receive American Sign Language interpretation services during their medical care. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01031, Watson et al.

Health Care

February 22, 2023, 12:01 PM