Who Got The Work

Geico, an auto insurance company, has turned to attorney Michael Kevin DeSantis of the Law Office Of Dawn L. Becker to fend off a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Bove & Hedrick on behalf of DiJuan Watkins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-01207, Watkins v. Stanford et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 31, 2022, 5:35 AM