Who Got The Work

Leslie V. Maffeo of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for Prudential Financial in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed Dec. 12 in the District of Columbia District Court by BenGlassLaw on behalf of Sarah Watkins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, is 1:23-cv-03691, Watkins v. Prudential Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

January 26, 2024, 8:17 AM

