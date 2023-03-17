Removed To Federal Court

Car dealership Price-Simms on Friday removed an employment class action to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fisher & Phillips, claims wage-and-hour violations. The defendant is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 5:23-cv-01258, Watkins v. Price-Simms, Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 17, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Tamara Watkins

defendants

Price-Simms Fairfield, LLC

Price-Simms Ford, LLC

Price-Simms Management, Inc.

Price-Simms PA, LLC

Price-Simms Psm, LLC

Price-Simms Pssj, LLC

Price-Simms Walnut Creek LLC

Price-Simms Walnut Creek Re, LLC

Price-Simms, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination