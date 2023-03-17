Removed To Federal Court
Car dealership Price-Simms on Friday removed an employment class action to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Fisher & Phillips, claims wage-and-hour violations. The defendant is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 5:23-cv-01258, Watkins v. Price-Simms, Inc. et al.
Automotive
March 17, 2023, 8:37 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Price-Simms Fairfield, LLC
- Price-Simms Ford, LLC
- Price-Simms Management, Inc.
- Price-Simms PA, LLC
- Price-Simms Psm, LLC
- Price-Simms Pssj, LLC
- Price-Simms Walnut Creek LLC
- Price-Simms Walnut Creek Re, LLC
- Price-Simms, Inc.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination