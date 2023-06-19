Who Got The Work

Jeffrey R. Thompson and Gina S. Vogel of Lewis Thomason have stepped in to defend the City of Lebanon, Tennessee and Sergeant Cornelius Ray Harris in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action was filed May 5 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Brazil Clark PLLC on behalf of rental property owner Danny Watkins. The suit contends that the defendants wrongfully imposed property citations against Watkins due to his race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00452, Watkins v. City of Lebanon, Tennessee et al.

June 19, 2023, 6:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Danny Watkins

Plaintiffs

Brazil Clark, PLLC

defendants

City of Lebanon, Tennessee

Cornelius Ray Harris

defendant counsels

Lewis Thomason

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation