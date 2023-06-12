Who Got The Work

Britt J. Rossiter of Kaufman Dolowich Voluck has entered an appearance for textile product manufacturer Arc-Com Fabrics in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed April 27 in Texas Northern District Court by Clouse Brown PLLC on behalf of a veteran account executive who contends that she was wrongfully terminated for mistakenly entering a different client on her expense report for a business-related dinner meeting. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, is 3:23-cv-00899, Watkins v. Arc-Com Fabrics.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 4:21 AM

