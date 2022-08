New Suit - Class Action

Allstate Insurance Company was hit with an insurance class action Saturday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action, filed by the Stutzman Law Firm, accuses Allstate of failing to provide underinsured motorist property damage coverage to the full extent required by Mississippi law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00487, Watkins v. Allstate Insurance Company.