Who Got The Work

Michael J. Hickey and Michael L. Jente of Lewis Rice LLC have stepped in to represent Tidal Wave Management in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 18 in Missouri Western District Court by Husch Blackwell on behalf of Waterway Gas & Wash Co., accuses the defendant of using a mark that's confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Clean Car Club' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando J. Gaitan Jr., is 4:24-cv-00471, Waterway Gas & Wash Company v. Tidal Wave Management LLC.

Automotive

September 24, 2024, 9:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Waterway Gas & Wash Company

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

Defendants

Tidal Wave Management LLC

Tidal Wave Management LLC d/b/a Tidal Wave Auto Spa

defendant counsels

Lewis Rice

Michael J. Douglas

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims