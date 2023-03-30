New Suit - Copyright

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Watershape Inc. The suit, against Pool & Hot Tub Alliance and other defendants, contends the defendants have willfully copied the plaintiff's original designs and manuals related to pool construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00466, Watershape, Inc. d/b/a Watershape University v. The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals d/b/a Pool & Hot Tub Alliance et al.

Watershape, Inc. d/b/a Watershape University

Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch

Pool & Hot Tub Foundation d/b/a Genesis 3, Inc., d/b/a Genesis

The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals d/b/a Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims