New Suit

Meta Platforms and Aidan Kearney were sued on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Rian Waters, accused Kearney of creating a fake profile of the plaintiff to make false threats against others. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00643, Waters v. Meta Platforms Inc. et al.

Technology

February 14, 2023, 6:30 PM