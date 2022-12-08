Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against residential property management provider FPI Management Inc. to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Ben Rothman on behalf of Raysha Waters, who contends that she was not paid for overtime hours worked and was wrongfully terminated after complaining to an area supervisor about FPI's failure to reimburse expenses. The case is 4:22-cv-07665, Waters v. Fpi Management, Inc.

Real Estate

December 08, 2022, 6:01 AM