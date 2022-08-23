New Suit - Copyright

AMC Networks, the entertainment company that operates BBC America, WeTV and other channels, Datari Turner Productions (DTP) and Entertainment One were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Williams Law Group on behalf of Brendon Waters, who contends that his copyrighted musical composition and sound recording were used in a show produced by DTP and Entertainment One without permission or authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05959, Waters v. AMC Networks, Inc et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 23, 2022, 6:53 AM