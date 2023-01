Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barrett McNagny on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart, Sam's Club and Go Configure LLC to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Murphy Rice on behalf of Ann Waters, Michael Waters and their minor children, alleges that an unanchored backyard playground set tipped over and struck Ann Waters. The case is 3:23-cv-00016, Waters et al. v. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. et al.