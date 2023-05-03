Keating, Muething & Klekamp filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Flavorman, a business that supplies flavoring ingredients for beverages, in Kentucky Western District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed on behalf of Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp., which alleges that the defendant supplied grapefruit-flavoring which was 'foul and sulfurous' in taste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00225, Waterloo Sparkling Water Corporation v. Pro-Liquitech, LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 03, 2023, 6:52 PM