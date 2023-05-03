New Suit - Contract

Keating, Muething & Klekamp filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Flavorman, a business that supplies flavoring ingredients for beverages, in Kentucky Western District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed on behalf of Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp., which alleges that the defendant supplied grapefruit-flavoring which was 'foul and sulfurous' in taste. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00225, Waterloo Sparkling Water Corporation v. Pro-Liquitech, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Waterloo Sparkling Water Corporation

Plaintiffs

Keating, Muething & Klekamp

defendants

Pro-Liquitech, LLC

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects