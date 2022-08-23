New Suit - Trademark

Greenspoon Marder filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of online graphic design provider Waterfront Media d/b/a Penji. The suit takes aim at competitor Delesign for allegedly including the 'Penji' mark in search engine optimization and Google ads, leading consumers to a web page which makes false and misleading claims about the plaintiff's goods and services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03365, Waterfront Media, LLC v. Delesign LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 23, 2022, 12:33 PM