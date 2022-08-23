New Suit - Trademark

Graphic design company Waterfront Media LLC d/b/a Penji filed a defamation and trademark infringement lawsuit on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Greenspoon Marder, targets competitor Awesomic Inc. over its review page which criticizes Penji and offers alternative graphic design services. The complaint alleges that the webpage makes false claims about Penji and displays the 'Penji' mark and logo without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03364, Waterfront Media LLC v. Awesomic Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 23, 2022, 12:34 PM