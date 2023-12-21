Who Got The Work

Davis Polk & Wardwell partner Andrew Ditchfield has entered an appearance for National Instruments Corp. and its subsidiary Emerson Electric in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Nov. 30 in New York Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Wolf Popper LLP; and VanOverbeke, Michaud & Timmony, accuses the defendants of making false statements and/or omitting to disclose material information which caused National's common stock to artificially deflate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote, is 1:23-cv-10488, Waterford Township Police & Fire Retirement System v. National Instruments Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 21, 2023, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Waterford Township Police & Fire Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Emerson Electric Co.

Daniel Berenbaum

Eric Starkloff

Karen Rapp

National Instruments Corporation

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws