Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, for weather damage claims, was filed by Merlin Law Group on behalf of Waterford I at Cary Park Condominium Homeowners Association. The case is 5:22-cv-00470, Waterford I AT Cary Park Condominium Homeowners Association, Inc. v. Nationwide Property And Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 21, 2022, 6:14 PM