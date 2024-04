News From Law.com

After six years of litigation and 570 entries on the docket, a Waterbury jury awarded $10 million in compensatory and punitive damages in a wrongful-death case against Oak Hill, a group home for people with disabilities. Special Olympics athlete Scott Case was found dead on May 23, 2016, in his room at The Connecticut Institute for the Blind, doing business as Oak Hill. He had been a resident at Oak Hill for eight months, and was 50 years old.

Connecticut

April 04, 2024, 2:45 PM

