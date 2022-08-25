Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson and Franco Moroney Buenik on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Fox McCluskey Bush Robinson on behalf of hydro demolition products maker Waterblasting LLC, which claims a third-party client suffered fire damage due to an allegedly defective boiler unit manufactured by the defendant and used to assemble the plaintiff's product. The case is 2:22-cv-14298, Waterblasting, LLC v. Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems, Ltd.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 25, 2022, 6:20 PM