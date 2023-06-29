Cornerstone Building Brands, a building products manufacturer, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities class action Tuesday in Delaware District Court in connection with its proposed acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The suit, brought by Farnan LLP and Entwistle & Cappucci on behalf of Water Island Merger Arbitrage Institutional Commingled Master Fund LP, accuses the defendants of filing false proxy statements in support of the merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00701, Water Island Merger Arbitrage Institutional Commingled Master Fund LP v. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. et al.
Construction & Engineering
June 29, 2023, 8:01 AM