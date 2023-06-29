New Suit - Securities Class Action

Cornerstone Building Brands, a building products manufacturer, and members of its board of directors were slapped with a securities class action Tuesday in Delaware District Court in connection with its proposed acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The suit, brought by Farnan LLP and Entwistle & Cappucci on behalf of Water Island Merger Arbitrage Institutional Commingled Master Fund LP, accuses the defendants of filing false proxy statements in support of the merger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00701, Water Island Merger Arbitrage Institutional Commingled Master Fund LP v. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 29, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Water Island Merger Arbitrage Institutional Commingled Master Fund LP

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

Alena S. Brenner

Daniel C. Janki

Gary L. Forbes

George L. Ball

James S. Metcalf

Jeffrey Lee

John J. Holland

John Krenicki, Jr.

Jonathan L. Zrebiec

Judith Reinsdorf

Kathleen Affeldt

Nathan K. Sleeper

Rose Lee

Timothy O'Brien

Wilbert W. James, Jr.

William E. Jackson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws