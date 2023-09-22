Who Got The Work

Christin Hill, Jordan David Eth and Hanna M. Lauritzen from Morrison & Foerster have stepped in as defense counsel MaxLinear Inc., its CEO and CFO in a pending securities class action. The action, which arises from a proposed merger between MaxLinear and Silicon Motion, was filed Aug. 31 in California Southern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Entwistle & Cappucci. The suit accuses the defendants of filing false statements related to the merger. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns, is 3:23-cv-01607, Water Island Event-Driven Fund v. MaxLinear, Inc. et al.

September 22, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Water Island Event-Driven Fund

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Kishore Seendripu

MaxiLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc.

Steven Litchfield

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws