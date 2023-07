New Suit - Contract

Water for Commerce Fund Management sued PSK Collective and Zahra Bahari for breach of contract on Friday in Kansas District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02330, Water for Commerce Fund Management LLC v. PSK Collective LLC et al.

July 28, 2023, 4:08 PM

Water for Commerce Fund Management, LLC

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Psk Collective, LLC

Zahra Bahari

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract