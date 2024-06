News From Law.com

The Atlanta Police Department has released body camera footage from the June 20 arrest of Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson. In a statement, APD officials justified Peterson's arrest. In addition to allegedly "forcibly" pushing an officer in the chest on more than one occasion, the statement accused Peterson of refusing to provide officers with her "identifying information for processing purposes."

