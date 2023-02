New Suit - Contract

Watch Rapport filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Nuvei Technologies on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, arises from a dispute over chargebacks in relation to credit card processing services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00272, Watch Rapport LLC v. Nuvei Technologies Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

February 13, 2023, 4:57 PM