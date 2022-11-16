New Suit - SEC Enforcement

Fashion retailer Torrid Holdings, certain top officers and other defendants were slapped with a securities class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Johnson Fistel LLP, contends that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Torrid's surge in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic was temporary, and 'severe' disruptions in the company's supply chain compounded by insufficient inventory levels were causing the company to fall short of consumer demand. BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group, Jefferies Financial Group, Morgan Stanley and others are named as underwriters for the company's July 2021 IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08375, Waswick v. Torrid Holdings, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 16, 2022, 8:14 PM