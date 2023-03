Who Got The Work

DLA Piper partner Aidan M. McCormack, global co-chair of the firm's insurance sector practice, has entered an appearance for XL Insurance America in a pending lawsuit. The action, which seeks coverage for fire losses, was filed Feb. 2 in New York Eastern District Court by Bracewell on behalf of Waste Connections Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano, is 1:23-cv-00791, Waste Connections, Inc. v. XL Insurance America, Inc.

Insurance

March 20, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Waste Connections, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bracewell

defendants

XL Insurance America, Inc.

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute