New Suit

Bracewell filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Waste Connections Inc. The suit, for a disputed property damage arising from a fire, brings claims against XL Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00791, Waste Connections, Inc. v. XL Insurance America, Inc.

Insurance

February 02, 2023, 2:00 PM