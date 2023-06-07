Who Got The Work

Lori Terry Gregory of Foster Garvey has entered an appearance for the City of Seattle in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 22 in Washington Western District Court by Smith & Lowney on behalf of Waste Action Project, accuses the defendant of discharging pollutants into the King County sanitary sewer system in violation of its industrial waste discharge authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard A Jones, is 2:23-cv-00756, Waste Action Project v. City of Seattle.

Government

June 07, 2023, 10:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Waste Action Project

Plaintiffs

Smith & Lowney PLLC

defendants

City of Seattle

defendant counsels

Foster Garvey

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws