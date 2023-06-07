Lori Terry Gregory of Foster Garvey has entered an appearance for the City of Seattle in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 22 in Washington Western District Court by Smith & Lowney on behalf of Waste Action Project, accuses the defendant of discharging pollutants into the King County sanitary sewer system in violation of its industrial waste discharge authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard A Jones, is 2:23-cv-00756, Waste Action Project v. City of Seattle.
