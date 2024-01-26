Who Got The Work

Dollar General and certain executives have tapped attorneys Steven A. Riley and Joshua S. Bolian from Riley & Jacobson as counsel in a pending securities class action stemming from an article published in Barron's magazine last March alleging that the popular chain had been perpetuating a pricing scheme. The complaint was filed Nov. 27 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison; and Vanoverbeke, Michaud & Timmony. The complaint accuses executives of engaging in an 'insider selling spree' by selling hundreds of millions of dollars in stock amid the period of artificial inflation caused by overcharging customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-01250, Washtenaw County Employees' Retirement System v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2024, 9:01 AM

