New Suit - Employment

Wayfair was sued Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on disability, gender and religion. The lawsuit was brought by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of Kellye Washington. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00006, Washington v. Wayfair, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 04, 2023, 5:57 PM