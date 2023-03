Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Monday removed a lawsuit against Toyota Motor Credit Corporation and United TN Holdings Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his 2017 Toyota Prius was wrongfully repossessed. The case is 1:23-cv-01301, Washington v. United TN Holdings, Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 29, 2023, 5:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Milford Washington

defendants

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

United TN Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct