Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Starbucks to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Hackett Firm on behalf of a former manager who was allegedly terminated after staying home ill with COVID-19. The case is 3:23-cv-02058, Washington v. Starbucks Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 27, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Washington

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

defendant counsels

Brianna Wilson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination