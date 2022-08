Who Got The Work

Gordon L. Blair of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Penske Logistics in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, which brings claims for race discrimination and retaliation, was filed July 21 in Alabama Northern District Court by Roderick Walls & Associates LLC on behalf of Antwan Washington. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nicholas A. Danella, is 2:22-cv-00913, Washington v. Penske Logistics , LLC.

Alabama

August 20, 2022, 11:28 AM