New Suit - Employment

New Bern Transport Corp., a subsidiary of PepsiCo, was sued Tuesday in Kansas District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was brought by the Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of a former delivery driver for New Bern who contends that he was wrongfully terminated as a result of disability-based employment discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02112, Washington v. New Bern Transport Corporation.