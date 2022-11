Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Blank Rome on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Mitsui E&P LLC to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged racial discrimination, was filed by attorney Dennis L. Richard on behalf of Kedra Washington. The case is 4:22-cv-04012, Washington v. Mitsui E&P LLC.

Business Services

November 18, 2022, 1:59 PM