Adam E. Collyer and Stephen Rickershauser of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Lewis have stepped in as defense counsel to Interstate Fire & Safety Equipment Company Inc. and its owner William M. Barnes Jr. in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed July 18 in New York Southern District Court by Anderson Dodson PC on behalf of former Interstate Fire service technician Amin Washington, who contends that he was not appropriately paid for overtime hours worked in connection with his work on various government projects. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti, is 7:22-cv-06115, Washington v. Interstate Fire & Safety Equipment Company, Inc., et al.

September 01, 2022, 7:47 AM