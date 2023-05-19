Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frilot LLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate, Emerson Electric and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brian Caubarreaux & Associates on behalf of Lazerius Washington. The case is 1:23-cv-00673, Washington v. Hutzler et al.

May 19, 2023, 7:23 PM

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision