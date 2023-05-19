Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frilot LLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate, Emerson Electric and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brian Caubarreaux & Associates on behalf of Lazerius Washington. The case is 1:23-cv-00673, Washington v. Hutzler et al.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 7:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Lazerius Washington

Plaintiffs

Brian M Caubarreaux & Assoc (alex)

John Thomas Giordano

Brian M Caubarreaux & Assoc

defendants

Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Old Republic Insurance Company

Andrea Hutzler

defendant counsels

Allstate Insurance Co (laf)

Frilot, Llc

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision