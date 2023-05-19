Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Frilot LLC on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate, Emerson Electric and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Brian Caubarreaux & Associates on behalf of Lazerius Washington. The case is 1:23-cv-00673, Washington v. Hutzler et al.
Insurance
May 19, 2023, 7:23 PM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Brian M Caubarreaux & Assoc (alex)
- John Thomas Giordano
- Brian M Caubarreaux & Assoc
defendants
- Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Company
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Old Republic Insurance Company
- Andrea Hutzler
defendant counsels
- Allstate Insurance Co (laf)
- Frilot, Llc
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision