New Suit - Employment

Frito Lay and parent company PepsiCo were sued Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Law Office of Daniel W. Baldree on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was subjected to discrimination and harassment based on gender and disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00600, Washington v. Frito Lay Inc et al.