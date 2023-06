Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging gender-based employment discrimination against Waffle House to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Perry & Young on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she stabbed a co-worker in self-defense. The case is 3:23-cv-00737, Washington v. East Coast Waffles, Inc. d/b/a Waffle House.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Jernay Washington

defendants

East Coast Waffles, Inc. d/b/a Waffle House

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination