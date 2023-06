Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a lawsuit against the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services to Nevada District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed pro se by Melvin Washington. The case is 2:23-cv-00910, Washington v. Division of Welfare and Supportive Services - Nevada, Cambridge.

Nevada

June 09, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Melvin Washington

defendants

Division of Welfare and Supportive Services - Nevada, Cambridge

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA