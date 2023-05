Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Adams and Reese on Friday removed a lawsuit against XPO Logistics and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Dudley Debosier Injury Lawyers on behalf of Solomon Washington Jr. The case is 2:23-cv-01527, Washington v. CTC Ground, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 05, 2023, 3:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Solomon Washington , Jr.

defendants

XPO Logistics, LLC

Ace American Insurance Company

Centerline Insurance Company

CTC Ground, LLC

Rxo Last Mile, Inc.

Stg Drayage, LLC

Unidentified Party

United Specialty Insurance Company

XPO Logistics Freight, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision