Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lasater & Martin on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by attorneys Michael P. Fossenier and Jeremy Rosenthal on behalf of Debra Washington. The case is 1:22-cv-03339, Washington v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 4:33 PM