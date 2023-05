Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a lawsuit against Coastal Waste & Recycling Inc. and Brendon Pentano to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of Kevin Washington. The case is 1:23-cv-21618, Washington v. Coastal Waste & Recycling, Inc. et al.

Business Services

May 01, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Washington

Plaintiffs

Santiago Lavandera

Jorge Luis Costa, Jr.

Remer & Georges-Pierre, PLLC

defendants

Brendon Pentano

Coastal Waste & Recycling, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations