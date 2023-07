Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BP Products North America to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Arnold & Itkin on behalf of La Brandon Washington, who was allegedly struck in the head by a bag of tools while working at the defendant's Cherry Point Refinery. The case is 4:23-cv-02781, Washington v. BP Products North America Inc.

Energy

July 28, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

La Brandon Washington

defendants

BP Products North America Inc.

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims