Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Allegheny General Hospital to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination based on race, disability and gender, was filed by the Praetorian Law Group on behalf of Nina Washington. The case is 2:22-cv-01243, Washington v. Allegheny General Hospital.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 11:33 AM